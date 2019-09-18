Mission Matunga

On September 7, the day the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was set to land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander on the moon, faculty members of South Indian Education Society (SIES) High School, Matunga, were glued to the TV. And when the school reopened on September 9, the recording was available for students to watch on the school’s server. Taking this passion for the subject further, the school has now collaborated with ISRO to host a three-day exhibition at their premises starting today.

A five-member panel of scientists — Jayant Joshi, Satish Rao, Jitendra Kharde, Shrikant Patil and Akshay Khamkar — will guide students and visitors to the open-to-all exhibition, through the processes involved in the making of Chandrayaan-2, informs principal Kalyani Arumugam, saying, "The aim is to provide factual scientific information to everyone. Educational institutions need to sensitise the population. Besides, there is also the need to arm the future generation with information that will help them learn stuff that isn’t there in textbooks, such as what a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle is."

Kalyani Arumugham

While the panels brought by ISRO officials will do most of the explaining, the students of the school, who have been preparing for this, will also aid in the explanation. "Students who are glued to social media are now diverting their attention to this. Besides, their curiosity has risen. We have students who wanted to join NASA when they grow up, but now, they tell me that ISRO is their goal. Some students have also prepared rocket models and their version of the Vikram Lander," she adds.

Apart from a colouring competition for tiny tots and an elocution competition for older students, documentary films based on ISRO will be shown. Visitors can also access additional information using interactive smart boards installed at the venue.

Till September 20, 9 am to 5 pm

At SIES High School, Brahmanwada, Matunga.

Call 24010081

