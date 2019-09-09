Mission Over Mars team proves that a happy set brings happy vibe

As they say, music is the universal language that has the unique ability to transcend boundaries and bring people closer. One such similar anecdote was shared by actress Nidhi Singh, who is playing Neetu Sinha — Sr Scientist, Mission Design and Navigation, in the most awaited web-series Mission Over Mars directed by Vinay Waikul on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The actress, who will be seen alongside talented cast like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh and Palomi Ghosh, Ankur Rathee, Ashish Vidyarthi shares how a musical game brought the entire team together.

Speaking about the same, Singh quipped, "Ankur Rathee came up with this interesting game where he would hum the lyrics from the middle of a song and everyone else has to guess the song. It was wonderful to see the whole cast including Sakshi and Mona to be so prompt in guessing the songs. Palomi being a singer herself, guessed most of the songs easily. One of the best days was when all the team members were in this huge boardroom scene. One of them, with whom we had not communicated earlier, got the song which Ankur was humming and he started singing it. Soon after, each and every single person in the room was singing this song and suddenly we were all friends. That was such a fun day which makes me smile even now. It just gives a good vibe when you are happy on the set."

ALTBalaji and Zee5's upcoming web series Mission-Over-Mars (M-O-M): The women behind Mission Mangal, will showcase the motivational story of four women scientists who help ISA (Indian Space Agency) overcome a seemingly impossible technical deficit to launch the successful Mission Over Mars. M-O-M will stream from September 10th on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

