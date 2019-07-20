Mistaken to be thief, man wrongly set on fire by locals in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The man identified as Sujit Kr was chased by a dog while he was on his way to visit his in-laws

Representational picture

Barabanki: A man was thrashed and set ablaze allegedly by locals in Raghopur village after he was mistaken to be a thief. The man tried to hide in a house as he was being chased by dogs in Raghopur village on Friday. Two people have been arrested in the case on the charges of 'attempt to murder,' police said. The man identified as Sujit Kr was chased by a dog while he was on his way to visit his in-laws.

Barabanki SP Akash Tomar said, "Sujit was mistaken as a thief when he hid in a house after being chased by dogs. People thrashed him and tried to set him ablaze."

Presently, Sujit is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow and his condition is stable now, police said. "Attempt to murder case has been registered and we have arrested two persons. Other accused will be arrested soon," the senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the victim said: "Around five persons had attacked my husband. When my father reached the spot the accused hit him too. My husband's condition is not well and he is unable to speak."

