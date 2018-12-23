Mitchell Johnson, Michael Vaughan slam ICC for 'average' Perth pitch rating

cricket

Australia had defeated India by 146 runs at the Perth Stadium

Michael Vaughan

Former Test cricketers Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan have slammed the ICC for giving an 'average' rating to the Perth Stadium pitch, which hosted India's second Test against Australia.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle on Friday rated the pitch at Perth Stadium as 'average', the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they assess the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Australia had defeated India by 146 runs at the Perth Stadium. "Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is?," Johnson wrote on his twitter handle.

Vaughan also took to Twitter to criticise ICC's decision. "And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling... Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone... Should be more like this IMO..." The ICC's rating is presumably due to the uneven bounce that became more prevalent later in the match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever