Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood may miss Australia tour of India

Mitchell Starc

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is a doubtful starter for Australia's brief limited overs tour of India, starting February 24 in Bangalore, with the paceman down with a soft tissue injury.

With Cricket Australia (CA) expected to name the touring party for the two-match T20I and five-match ODI series against India today, Starc is likely to be sidelined after the quick suffered a soft tissue injury in his upper body, according to News Corp reports and quoted by cricket.com.au.

Australia's problems were compounded with Starc's fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood also expected to miss the tour as he recovers from a back injury picked up in the Test series against India.

