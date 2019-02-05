Mitchell Starc leads Australia to series win over Sri Lanka

cricket

In front of a sparse crowd on Day Four, Sri Lanka resumed on 17-0, needing a daunting 516 to win and ending 366 short

The Australian players pose with the winner's trophy after beating Sri lanka 2-0 in the Test series in Canberra yesterday. Pic/AFP

A resurgent Mitchell Starc took five wickets as Australia wrapped up a confidence-boosting 2-0 series thrashing of Sri Lanka, with the tourists skittled for 149 in the second Test here yesterday.

In front of a sparse crowd on Day Four, Sri Lanka resumed on 17-0, needing a daunting 516 to win and ending 366 short. There was little resistance from the under-strength visitors who wilted under a pace onslaught led by spearhead Starc, who ended with 5-46 and took 10 wickets in the game as he emphatically bounced back from a lean spell. "It's nice to get some reward. I've said all summer this group has been working really hard," said skipper Tim Paine.

"I think we're starting to build towards something so it's great to get some reward for the work we've been putting in." Paine set the big run chase after declaring Australia's second innings at 196-3, following their mammoth first innings 534-5 declared. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 in reply.

