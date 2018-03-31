Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL due to stress fracture

Australia's injury-prone fast bowler Mitchell Starc was yesterday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his right leg, dealing a blow to his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' prospects

Australia's injury-prone fast bowler Mitchell Starc was yesterday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his right leg, dealing a blow to his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' prospects.

The pacer was also ruled out of the fourth and final Test against South Africa, which started in Johannesburg yesterday. "Mitchell Starc has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL," Cricket Australia tweeted. The pacer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for R9.4 crore at the IPL auction, but will not take place in the lucrative tournament this season now.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever