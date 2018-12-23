Mithali Raj after controversy: Me and my parents were stressed for last few days

cricket

Speaking for the first time after the controversy that rocked women's cricket in the country, India's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Saturday acknowledged that she and her family had gone through "stressful" times in the last few days but now with the New Zealand tour coming up, it is time to get the focus back on cricket.

Mithali has recently been in the news after falling out with Ramesh Powar, who was the coach of the India women's team at the recently held Women's World T20 in West Indies. The spat became public after both wrote to the BCCI and their respective letters got leaked. "The way things panned out was obviously not in a very good taste. It affected everybody in a different level, in a different way," Mithali said during a promotional event.

"I can only say that the last few days have been very stressful for me and my parents. And also for people around me as the way it has panned out, it definitely did get women's cricket a spotlight which was not needed."

"When you talk about non cricketing issues of players and the team, the focus goes away from the sport. So now that we have a tour again, it is time that we move and look forward and be more optimistic going forward," she added. India are set to play five ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand beginning January 24.

