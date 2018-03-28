Mithali Raj and Co to undergo specialised training ahead of T20 World Cup

BCCI's games development general manager Prof Ratnakar Shetty and Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji had a meeting at the BCCI headquarters to take stock of the preparation



The India women's cricket team is set to undergo specialised training camps at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore in April and May to prepare for the T20 World Cup that will be held in November in West Indies.

A day after India crashed out of the T20 tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium, the team's senior players, coach Tushar Arothe, national selectors, BCCI's games development general manager Prof Ratnakar Shetty and Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji had a meeting at the BCCI headquarters to take stock of the preparation for the World T20 event.

"It wasn't a review meeting. The meeting was held to decide on the way forward as far as preparing for the T20 World Cup," a top BCCI official told mid-day yesterday.

The Indian eves will travel for the T20 Asia Cup in June and participate in five T20Is in Sri Lanka.

Since not much can be done about the international fixtures now, an Australia 'A' tour of India is scheduled in October where they will play three one-dayers and T20s, the official informed.

