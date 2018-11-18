Mithali Raj asks Tamil Nadu government to release funds for rehabilitation

cricket

Districts of Cuddalore and Pudukottai faced similar issues due to the cyclonic storm

Mithali Raj

India cricketer Mithali Raj has urged the Tamil Nadu government to release funds for the prevention of damage and rehabilitation after Cyclone Gaja crossed the state's coast, killing 13 people and causing severe damage mainly in Nagapattinam district.

Districts of Cuddalore and Pudukottai faced similar issues due to the cyclonic storm. On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government alleged that the Centre had not sanctioned funds sought by it in the wake of natural disasters such as cyclones, saying this was the case with both the NDA dispensation and its predecessor, the UPA.

Mithali tweeted on Saturday: "#TamilNadu I cannot even imagine what people must be going through, or what they're standing in the face of. I urge the govt to channel funds towards prevention of damage & rehabilitation. We were warned. Prayers."

