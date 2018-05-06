Mithali Raj bonds with author Ruskin Bond in Landour

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj came away thrilled after meeting author Ruskin Bond in Landour, Mussoorie yesterday. Mithali tweeted a picture of the autograph she got from Bond on his book Ghost Stories From The Raj

The book is a compilation of anecdotes and narratives of the British rule in India between 1840 to 1940. She tweeted the above picture too, and captioned, "If you're a voracious reader, your trip to Landour is incomplete if you don't do this! With the amazing @RuskinBondIndia."

