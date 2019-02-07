Mithali Raj controversial axe: Would have played her, says ex-coach Arothe

cricket

Following the controversy, the BCCI appointed a new coach in WV Raman after an interview process

One of the points in focus for the women's T20 series between India and New Zealand was Mithali Raj. Her controversial dropping from the XI the last time India played a T20 match (World T20 semi-final) resulted in an outburst against CoA member Diana Edulji and the then coach Ramesh Powar.

There was anxiousness around whether Mithali will get a place in the XI for the first T20I between India and New Zealand. But yesterday too, India did not play their senior-most player as the visitors lost the opening clash by 23 runs.



Tushar Arothe

While T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the decision to leave out Mithali was to give youngsters more chances ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, former women's team coach Tushar Arothe felt there is a major communication gap between the captain and the selectors.

Harmanpreet clarified why Mithali was not in the XI. "Well, we are just looking to give chance to young girls. We only have these three overseas games and after that we are playing more in Indian conditions and that's the only reason we're giving chances to the young girls," she said.

Arothe, who was controversially ousted despite helping the team reach the 2017 World Cup final in England, felt the Indian team management is not on the same page as the selectors. "If Mithali is not in the team's frame, then why was she selected for the New Zealand T20 series in the first place? It is absolutely fair to give chances to youngsters, but then, was this communicated to the selectors when the team was picked for the T20 series? There is a major communication gap between the captain/coach and the selectors over Mithali. To keep your senior-most player on the bench is just absurd. I would have played her," Arothe told mid-day from Baroda yesterday.

Arothe, however, still felt that Mithali's ouster from the World T20 semis was a blunder. "You cannot compare the two situations [yesterday's non-inclusion and World T20]. Here, the team want to give chances to youngsters. There can be a difference of opinion in the team, but there should not be differences in the team," Arothe concluded.

