Mithali Raj feels for plight of farmers

Oct 03, 2018, 10:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Meanwhile, thousands of protesting farmers were stopped from entering the capital yesterday and they rejected home minister Rajnath Singh's assurances that most of their demands will be met

India's well-known women's cricketer Mithali Raj, has urged people to understand the importance of farmers in our lives on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave us the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesting farmers were stopped from entering the capital yesterday and they rejected home minister Rajnath Singh's assurances that most of their demands will be met.

Yesterday, Mithali tweeted: "India has been silently witnessing the plight of farmers year after year, they toil, they provide us with necessities, they die, they march. Little changes. On Shastriji's special day, I hope we can truly understand the importance he placed on farmers — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan."

