Mithali Raj, Geeta Phogat, Harbhajan Singh send Twitter wishes on Independence Day

Here is a look at some of the Independence Day wishes on Twitter by Sachin Tendulkar, Geeta Phogat, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Hima Das, Harbhajan Singh

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat shared this photo on Twitter on Independence Day and wished her countrymen. Pic/ Geeta Phogat Twitter

As the entire country celebrates the 73rd Independence Day today, various prolific names from the sports industry took to social media in order to express their love for their country.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is fresh off a century against West Indies, wished the nation a happy Independence Day and asked people to work together to ensure the progress of the country.

Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. ð®ð³ Jai Hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2019

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar went on to send his wishes to the entire country. Tendulkar also had some worth advice to the citizens of India. Sachin asked the people of the country to start investing in early childhood development. He said this would keep us happy, wealthy and healthy as a nation. Here is the video Sachin Tendulkar shared on social media.

Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/tsY87YLySu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2019

"Happy Independence Day to everyone. Jai Hind #IndependenceDayIndia #ProudToBeIndian," star sprinter Hima Das tweeted.

Indian cricketer and Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a video of him wishing the entire nation a Happy Independence Day.

"I will always remember the Faujis of India, I was free, I am free, I will be free. I salute you, Mother !! Happy Independence Day," cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Even after getting drenched with my blood, this soil must remain; Whether I live or not, my country should remain. On 73rd Independence Day, we wish our country progress and peace. Happy Independence Day to all of you! Jai Hind #svtNtrtaadivs," former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

"Marking the 73rd Independence Day of India today!!! Will always remember the sacrifices made by our jawans!! Jai Hind!! Jai Bharat!! #IndependenceDay2019 #JaiHind," cricketer Ishant Sharma tweeted.

"To all countrymen, best wishes to Jai Hind Jai India," wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"Independence of thought, of choice. May we always have & value them. Freedom from poverty & greed. May we rise above it. May we flourish. Wishing you a meaningful, peaceful, #IndependenceDay India," Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj said in her tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi as he addressed the entire nation. Before coming to Red Fort, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Samadhi at the Red Fort was decorated with orange, white and yellow colour flowers.

