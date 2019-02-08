Mithali Raj in focus as India look to save series vs New Zealand

cricket

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here today.

Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102-1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the 2017 World Cup final against England.

Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the XI. Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at No. 4.

Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the World T20 in 2020 in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.

New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20. The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top. "Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss. Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour.

