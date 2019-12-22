Mithali Raj is in love with Sydney
Mithali Raj posted pictures from her Australia visit on Instagram
Mithali Raj
India women's cricketer Mithali Raj posted pictures from her Australia visit on Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Sydney, you are beautiful. Visited Taronga Zoo, got to see more Aussie animals :) The highlight was holding this 6 month old wombat in my arms & of course the gorgeous views of Sydney from just about everywhere! Can't wait to be back!
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe