Mithali Raj is in love with Sydney

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 08:15 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Mithali Raj posted pictures from her Australia visit on Instagram

Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj

India women's cricketer Mithali Raj posted pictures from her Australia visit on Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Sydney, you are beautiful. Visited Taronga Zoo, got to see more Aussie animals :) The highlight was holding this 6 month old wombat in my arms & of course the gorgeous views of Sydney from just about everywhere! Can't wait to be back!

