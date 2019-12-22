Mithali Raj is in love with Sydney

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India women's cricketer Mithali Raj posted pictures from her Australia visit on Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Sydney, you are beautiful. Visited Taronga Zoo, got to see more Aussie animals :) The highlight was holding this 6 month old wombat in my arms & of course the gorgeous views of Sydney from just about everywhere! Can't wait to be back!

