Mithali Raj, Nita Ambani in Forbes list of most powerful women in sports

The top three spots on the list are taken by women involved in football



Mithali Raj

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani's names feature in the inaugural list of the Forbes most powerful women in sports.

Ambani has been placed in ninth position, while Mithali stands at No. 12 on the list. The top spot belongs to the first female secretary general of FIFA —Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal.



Nita Ambani

The top three spots on the list are taken by women involved in football. Lydia Nsekera, who became the first woman elected to the FIFA Executive Committee in 2013, is placed second.

Florence Hardouin of France, who was the first woman to have been elected as a member of the executive committee of UEFA, is third on the list.

