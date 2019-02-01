Mithali Raj set for 200 ODIs milestone today

cricket

Mithali Raj

India skipper Mithali Raj will today become the first women's cricketer to play 200 ODI matches when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI here at Seddon Park. With 6613 runs in 50-over cricket, she is already the world's highest run-scorer in the format.

Mithali, who made her debut against Ireland in 1999 with a century, will aim to whitewash the Kiwis after clinching the first two ODIs with relative ease.

The veteran was recently involved in a controversy with ex-coach Ramesh Powar following India's semi-final exit from the World T20 in the West Indies.

Mithali had also attacked CoA member Diana Edulji in her email to the BCCI. Following the controversy, the BCCI appointed WV Raman in place of interim coach Powar, who had the backing of T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

