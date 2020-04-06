Mithali Raj shares priceless throwback photo with her 'bhaiya' Mithun

Star Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj has often spoken about how her elder brother Mithun has motivated her and been with her through thick and thin. During her early cricketing days as a kid, Mithali Raj would train with her brother Mithun.

Mithun, an environmentalist by profession, will now be delighted with what Mithali has done with her career.

Since she is at home like many other athletes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she got time to find this throwback picture of her brother and her enjoying on a beach as kids.

On Sunday, she shared this picture with her 1.3 million Instagram followers and wrote: “From the treasure trove, bhaiya helping me balance while my feet are planted in the sinking sand. The story hasn't changed a bit. Always like a rock, my supportive big brother! #priceless #throwbacksunday.” The post since then received 1,02,845 'likes'.

Mithali Raj is one of the finest women cricketers in India as well as over the world. Born in a Tamil family in Rajasthan, Mithali has managed to realise her dream in cricket after she began playing cricket at age 10. She has since played 209 ODIs and 10 Test matches. Raj is the all-time leading run-scorer for India in all formats of the game.

Mithali Raj has also won the Padma Shri and Arjuna awards.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates