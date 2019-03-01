Mithali Raj: Would've loved to have DRS in the series vs England

cricket

The Decision Review System (DRS) was not made available to Mithali Raj & Co, while Virat Kohli's men are always given that advantage. DRS involves high cost for the board hosting the series

Mithali Raj

That men's and women's cricket are poles apart given the manner in which they are conducted is clearly evident in the India v England women's ODI series which concluded at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

The Decision Review System (DRS) was not made available to Mithali Raj & Co, while Virat Kohli's men are always given that advantage. DRS involves high cost for the board hosting the series.

During this three-match ODI series, there were certain decisions which were debatable and though India skipper Mithali was personally not too bothered about the absence of DRS here, the veteran batswoman felt her team would have gained experience in using the technology had it been there.

"We would love to have DRS because when it helps when it comes to big events like ICC tournaments, where we have DRS. We need to get a little more experience for the girls to understand the concept of DRS — how and when to take it," Mithali said.

"We had it in New Zealand, but suddenly we don't have it at home. If it's irregular, it gets difficult for the players to accept a concept like that. It has its own effects. It is good in a way, and bad also. Some dismissals go your way, but at crucial stages, some dismissals don't go your way. It's part of the sport," she added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates