Mithi River bridge in Aarey closed to all traffic

A bridge on Mithi River near Morarji Nagar, which connects Goregaon with Powai, has been closed for all traffic after it was found to be in dilapidated condition. The BMC had restricted movement of vehicles after auditing the bridge in May 2019. The bridge will be now be reconstructed.

The Bridges Department of the BMC had erected height barriers on both sides of the Mithi river bridge last year to restrict vehicles of more than 2.5 metres and weighing more than five tonnes. Large cars weigh around 4.3 tonnes while trucks are more than five tonnes. The move followed the structural audits of all bridges in the city. Though the bridge had to be reconstructed, the process was delayed.

"The standing committee has approved the proposal of reconstruction of the bridge on Wednesday. We will give temporary access for local light vehicles such as two-wheelers and then the work of demolition and reconstruction will start," said an engineer with the Bridges Department. He added the the reconstruction will take at least one year but the civic body would try to complete it before the monsoon.

