Mithoon: Creating music for 'Mercury' an adventurous process

Mithoon talks about composing music for the Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury



Mithoon Sharma



Mithoon says composing music for the Prabhudheva-starrer "Mercury", a silent thriller, was an adventurous process for him. "When the film came to me and I sat with the director (Karthik Subbaraj), I realised the challenge I was getting into. Creating music for 'Mercury' was an adventurous process for me. I had to recreate music which is metaphorically reflective of the film's narrative, but not the film. It was pretty interesting," Mithoon told IANS.

"He wanted me to create a nine-minute piece where the music with a song...that will incorporate the deeper aspect of the narrative and the dance of the great Prabhudheva," added the "Tum hi ho" composer. The film also features actor Sananth Reddy.

"I requested our lyricist Sayeed Quadri to retain the word 'mercury' in the song and play around it. The word 'mercury' has to do with dynamism as the song has ups and downs, musically. In the nine-minute piece, there is a part that goes into complete silence for a moment and raises up with zombie dance... of course by Prabhudheva. So yes, it is filled with musical adventure," said Mithoon.

The film will release on April 13.

