Mithun Chakraborty to be seen in horror-comedy film Bhootiyapa

Manoj Sharma and Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty will next be seen in Bhootiyapa, which features him alongside comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur. The film is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies, and is written and directed by Manoj Sharma.

Director Manoj Sharma said, "When I narrated the film to Mithun da, he was very excited. He told me that he loved the script. I am thrilled to direct him and I think it will be a fun ride for all of us."

The director said Mithun will be in the role of a man who invites three stand-up comedians for a private performance in his mansion. "We are trying something new with the film, the genre of horror-comedy is new and we have a fantastic story and the cast to make it entertaining." Manoj is hoping for an April 2020 release for the film.

Mithun Chakraborty was recently seen in the film The Tashkent Files. Apparently, Mithun da took some time to say yes to the project. Director Vivek Agnihotri told mid-day, "Naseer came on board immediately, but Mithun took time. But, they loved working with each other, and we realised that their fight was media-created. They both told me that they had problems [with each other], but, they were big stars in their prime, and are more mature now."

Apprehensive and "awkward" about bringing the duo together to share screen space 30 years after they had a fallout, the director said, "This is a sensitive movie [based on the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri], and there's not much documentation about the events. It was important that those associated with it play their part earnestly."

Agnihotri states that the duo took an active interest in their characters. "Mithun da studied the character and asked me questions like why he wasn't a certain way." Shah, he adds, plays the role of a home minister; a mastermind who is sharp and suave.

