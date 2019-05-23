Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi to debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's BadBoy

bollywood

Producer Sajid Qureshi said debutants Namashi and Amrin went through several rounds of auditions before getting finalised and are now undergoing training for the film

Namashi Chakraborty. Pic/instagram.com/namashic

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's BadBoy. Produced by Inbox Pictures, the film will also mark the debut of Amrin Qureshi.

Producer Sajid Qureshi said both Namashi and Amrin went through several rounds of auditions before getting finalised and are now undergoing training for the film. "He (Mithun Chakraborty) was in the US when Namashi was signed for the film. But on his return, he met us and discussed the script," Qureshi said in a statement.

Without revealing much about the plot of the film, Qureshi said, "It will be on the lines of Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif."

Namashi has previously worked as an assistant director for his brother, Mahaakshay's movie, Ishqedarriyaa.

Also read: Here's why Mithun Chakraborty took time to agree for The Tashkent Files

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty will next be seen in Bhootiyapa, which features him alongside comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur. The film is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies, and is written and directed by Manoj Sharma.

Director Manoj Sharma said, "When I narrated the film to Mithun da, he was very excited. He told me that he loved the script. I am thrilled to direct him and I think it will be a fun ride for all of us."

Mithun Chakraborty was recently seen in the film The Tashkent Files. Apparently, Mithun da took some time to say yes to the project. Director Vivek Agnihotri told mid-day, "Naseer came on board immediately, but Mithun took time. But, they loved working with each other, and we realised that their fight was media-created. They both told me that they had problems [with each other], but, they were big stars in their prime, and are more mature now."

See photos: Do you know these lesser known star kids of Bollywood celebs?

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI