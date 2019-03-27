Mitu Goswami on the latest video on Down Syndrome awareness: Thankful to Bollywood for their support

bollywood

Mind behind Down Syndrome video that is set to DDLJ song reacts to industry outpour

A still from DDLJ

Who better than the king of romance to take further the message of love during the ongoing World Down Syndrome week? In a bid to highlight the bond shared between fathers and their specially-abled children, makers of a video employed Shah Rukh Khan's Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam [Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995] to create a three-minute track.



A still from the video

Twenty young girls braving Down Syndrome collaborated with their fathers for the Mind Blowing Films' video, which aims to create awareness about the rights of those who battle the disorder. It has earned praise from the likes of Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Malaika Arora.

Showrunner Mitu Goswami says, "We are humbled with the overwhelming response to our song. If this love can change the attitude of even one, we will feel like we have achieved something. I'm thankful to them for their support."

