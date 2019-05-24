Mixed response by Indian stars to AIBA axe report

other-sports

The IOC's Executive Board recommended on Wednesday that AIBA be stripped of its right to organise the event at Tokyo 2020, but said the sport should still feature at the Games

Indian pugilists gave a mixed reaction to the International Olympic Committee's recommendation to bar AIBA, the world governing body of amateur boxing, from organising the event at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The IOC's Executive Board recommended on Wednesday that AIBA be stripped of its right to organise the event at Tokyo 2020, but said the sport should still feature at the Games. World Championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa reacted with "shock and surprise", while reigning Asian Games champion Amit Panghal welcomed the move, saying it would give him more preparation time to assess the international boxers.

"I'm very surprised and shocked at the same time. I think it's really shocking for the whole boxing fraternity," said Shiva. Meanwhile, Panghal said: "We have been performing really well starting with the Asian Championships this year. We would have secured at least four to five quota places. But now, we will get more competitions and time. It will give chance to assess more and more boxers."

