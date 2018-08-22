Search

Mizoram to donate Rs 2 crore for flood-hit Kerala

Aug 22, 2018, 21:20 IST | IANS

The Congress-led Mizoram government will contribute Rs 2 crore for the relief work in the flood-wrecked state of Kerala, an official said

Mizoram to donate Rs 2 crore for flood-hit Kerala

The Congress-led Mizoram government will contribute Rs 2 crore for the relief work in the flood-wrecked state of Kerala, an official said on Wednesday.

"In view of the devastating flood in Kerala, the Mizoram government would donate Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Mizoram Chief Minister's media advisor L.R. Sailo told IANS.

He said Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan expressed solidarity with the people of Kerala and also informed that all the 34 Congress legislators have announced to contribute Rs 1 lakh each for the relief of the flood victims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

keralanational newsmizoram

6 arrested with banned currency worth Rs. 2. 71 Crore

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK