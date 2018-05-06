Mizoram to get its first medical college

The college will initially capacitate 100 students, 85 seats reserved for Mizo students



Mizoram's first medical college is slated to open its doors in August. The Mizoram Institute of Medical College of Research is located at Falkawn and has all the infrastructure as required by the Medical Council of India (MCI), L Fimate, director of the college said. "The MCI has recommended the Letter of Permission for setting up the college," he said.

The college will initially capacitate 100 students, 85 seats reserved for Mizo students. Fimate said, "Mizoram has been getting just 10 seats every year in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS), Imphal. Medical aspirants here find it almost impossible to get a seat in other medical colleges in India."

