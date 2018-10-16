MJ Akbar files defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani

national

Union minister accuses scribe Priya Ramani of 'wilfully, deliberately and maliciously' defaming him

Cops detain members of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest against M J Akbar, in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Union Minister, M J Akbar, filed a private criminal defamation complaint in a court here against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, alleging she "willfully" and "maliciously" made imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation and political standing.

The Minister of State for External Affairs filed the plea in the Patiala House district courts through law firm Karanjawala & Co and the 'vakalatnama' names 97 lawyers, who have been authorised by Akbar to represent him.

"The accused (Ramani) has made false, derogatory and malicious imputations against the complainant (Akbar), in order to defame him, with the sole ulterior motive of maligning the reputation and political standing of the complainant, in furtherance of her own vested interests and underlying agenda," the BJP minister said in his complaint.

Akbar's plea, which is likely to come up for hearing during the week, listed alleged defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media. "Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda," it alleged.



Priya Ramani

'I'm ready to fight, as truth is my only defence'

In a statement issued on Twitter, Ramani said, "I am deeply disappointed that a union minister should dismiss the allegations of several women as a political conspiracy. By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Mr Akbar has made his stand clear, rather than engage with the allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment. Needless to say, I am ready to fight allegations of defamation, as truth and the absolute truth is my only defense."

Journalists speak in support of ramani

Sucheta Dalal, journalist:

Hey @priyaramani and all 14 who have spoke up. Let's crowd fund your defence. I am sure may top lawyers will help you fight pro bono, but we at @MoneylifeIndia know there are lots of expenses involved! So think about it! Happy to support I am sure thousands of others will too!.

Angshukanta, journalist:

I say bring it on @PriyaRamani and us women journalists too have the best women legal eagles on our side. @IJaising, Rebecca John, @VrindaGrover, as well as some of the coolest criminal defamation lawyers in the country. They might be 97; we are guts, brainpower & solidarity.

Harinder Baweja, journalist:

I am happy and willing to donate money to @priyaramani for the battle against M J Akbar. No woman should feel sexually harassed or intimidated. Those willing to contribute, even small sums, to make their #MeToo voice count.

Barkha Dutt, journalist:

In total solidarity with @priyaramani & all women who have bravely chronicled their harassment & abuse at the hands of #MkJakbar. Hope fight goes beyond defense in defamation to actively pursuing other options like prosecution; NCW, Parliament panels. I stand with you #MeToo.

'I AM DISAPPOINTED'

Suparna Sharma,

Resident Editor,The Asian Age

'I stand by my testimony of the two incidents — one in which he plucked my bra strap, and the other when he stared at my breasts. I also stand by the fact that he did the same with other women in the office. I am disappointed with Akbar's response but I am not surprised. This is going to be a longish battle'

Majlie de Puy Kamp,

New York-based journalist

'I am not a citizen, I cannot vote. I do not have a political agenda. Plus, I have a paper trail. My father wrote an email to Akbar about the incident to which he responded. I have evidence. I am disappointed but not surprised by his statement. I am very comfortable with my story'

Shutapa Paul,

Journalist

'I am shocked and dismayed. M J Akbar's brazen shaming of all of us is evidence of his sense of entitlement and power. Our fight is the fight for every woman; a fight for justice, a fight against feeling violated in the workplace and in daily life'

Congress demands Akbar's resignation

The Youth Congress activists staged a protest near the residence of Union Minister, M J Akbar, demanding his "immediate resignation" over allegations of sexual misconduct by several journalists. The activists gathered at Teen Murti roundabout and raised slogans against the minister and tried to march towards his residence when the cops stopped them. A few protesters, who tried to march ahead, were detained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever