MK Stalin set to become DMK President unopposed

On August 20, DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said in a statement that the General Council would meet at the party headquarters to elect a new President and the Treasurer

MK Stalin with sister Kanimozhi/PTI

DMK Working President M.K. Stalin is set to become the party President unopposed as he is the only person who has filed the nomination for that post on Sunday, the last day for filing of nominations, said a party official.

Similarly senior leader Duraimurugan is also set to become the party Treasurer unopposed. Stalin gave his nomination papers to DMK's Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi. Stalin and Duraimurugan will be formally elected at the General Council meeting to be held here on August 28. Their names were proposed by all the district secretaries of the party, a party official said.

On August 20, DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said in a statement that the General Council would meet at the party headquarters to elect a new President and the Treasurer. Presently, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, M.K. Stalin, holds the posts of Working President and Treasurer. The party's Executive Committee has already urged Stalin to take over as the party President.

