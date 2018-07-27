MK Stalin thanks leaders for enquiring about Karunanidhi's health

"There is good improvement in the health condition of Kalaignar. The infection has come down a lot," he told reporters as leaders from various parties in Tamil Nadu called at his residence to enquire about the health of the 94-year-old leader

There has been an improvement in the condition of DMK President M. Karunanidhi, who is under treatment for urinary tract infection, his son and DMK Working President M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

"There is good improvement in the health condition of Kalaignar. The infection has come down a lot," he told reporters as leaders from various parties in Tamil Nadu called at his residence to enquire about the health of the 94-year-old leader.

Stalin also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and others for enquiring about the health of his father and party President M.Karunanidhi.

Stalin tweeted "On behalf of the DMK, I thank @rashtrapatibhvn and @PMOIndia for their enquiries about @kalaignar89's health.

"I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words."

Owing to his contributions in the literary field -- poems, novels, stage/screenplays, articles and others propagating ideologies -- Karunanidhi earned the honorific title Kalaignar or scholar of arts.

"I am thankful to @RahulGandhi, @SitaramYechury (CPM Chief) and D. Raja (CPI MP) for calling to enquire about Thalaivar Kalaignar's health.

"The concern and wishes from everyone will surely aid @kalaignar89's recovery and we hope he will be able to meet everyone soon," Stalin tweeted.

Stalin also said all should journey on the path shown by Karunanidhi who braved countless treacheries, difficulties and losses.

Leaders of several other parties also enquired about Karunanidhi's health after it was revealed that the veteran leader was suffering from urinary tract infection and is being treated at home.

The Kauvery Hospital which is monitoring his health, on Thursday said that there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's condition due to age-related ailments.

"He is currently being treated... with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.

