MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK's youth wing secretary

Udhayanidhi Stalin/ Pic from official Twitter

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi has been appointed as Secretary of the party's youth wing on Thursday. He replaced Vellakovil Swaminathan as the DMK's youth wing secretary.

Before Swaminathan, the post was held by his father Stalin for 35 years. Stalin was made the secretary of youth wing in 1982 and stepped down in 2017 to focus on his role as DMK working president.

Udhayanidhi is the fifth member of DMK founder K Karunanidhi's family to take a key position in the party. Apart from Stalin as DMK president, his sister Kanimozhi is a Lok Sabha MP; his nephew Dayanidhi Maran is also a parliamentarian and former union minister.

Stalin's elder brother MK Alagiri, who was expelled by K Karunanidhi after a bitter sibling rivalry for the DMK chief's chair, was also a parliamentarian.

