M.K.Stalin: AIADMK functioning like BJP's Tamil Nadu branch

DMK leader M.K.Stalin on Saturday charged Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK with functioning like a "branch" of the BJP in the state

Chennai: DMK leader M.K.Stalin on Saturday charged Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK with functioning like a "branch" of the BJP in the state. In a statement issued here, he said that the entire India knows that the AIADMK party is functioning like a branch of BJP and is submissive to the latter, even though Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, in a bid to refute this, recently said that his party is not in alliance with BJP.

According to the DMK leader, following the defeat of AIADMK candidate in the recent Radhakrishnan Nagar by-election, many ministers have started criticising the hidden alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stalin said when the AIADMK does not object Governor Banwarilal Purohit's review meetings at various districts, how can it be believed that the ruling party does not have any alliance with BJP.

People of Tamil Nadu clearly know that the very reason for the existence of this 'Minority Government' is because of the blessings from BJP in centre and their implicit coalition, he said.

