ML Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala deputy CM

Chandigarh: Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the chief minister for the second time on Sunday and Dushyant Chautala was sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed the government with the help of the JJP in Haryana.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered oath to them at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here on Diwali. Other ministers of the Khattar cabinet are expected to be sworn-in after a few days.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and BJP working president J P Nadda were present on the occasion.

Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who stepped out of the Tihar jail in Delhi on a furlough, and mother Naina Chautala, who has been re-elected as an MLA, attended the event. However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, the estranged uncle of Dushyant Chautala, was not present.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Krishan Pal Gurjar, R L Kataria, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Himachal counterpart Jai Ram Thakur were also at the ceremony. The Bharatiya Janata Party had on Friday sealed a deal with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party to form the government in Haryana after it fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly election.



Ajay Chautala with Dushyant after the ceremony. Pic/PTI

'Biggest gift'

Former member of Parliament Ajay Chautala expressed happiness over son Dushyant being sworn in as deputy chief minister. "This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state," Ajay said.

