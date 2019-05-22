MLA calls Karnataka Congress chief a 'buffoon'

national

Roshan Baig. Pic/Facebook

In a no-holds barred attack, senior Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig Tuesday accused the state party chief of being a "flop show" and scoffed at AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal as a "buffoon", prompting the party to issue a show cause notice for his outburst.

Baig, a senior MLA, also slammed former CM Siddarmaiah for "dividing" the Hindu society by attempting to give separate religion tag to Lingayat community and "abusing" the Vokkaliga community during his tenure.

The attack by Baig who was miffed over being denied ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls came after the exit polls predicted a rout for the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka and NDA's return to power at the Centre.

"K C Venugopal is a buffoon, I feel sorry for him, I feel sorry for my leader Sri Rahul Gabndhi ji," Baig said.

Baig's remarks true: Cong's ally in state

Karnataka JD(S) chief A H Vishwanath on Tuesday welcomed MLA R Roshan Baig's outburst against the party's leadership, saying his remarks were "true" and "a reality." A bete noire of Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath said, "Our Roshan Baig at least has come to know about the truth at the end. Thanks to Mr Roshan."

