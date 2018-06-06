MLA Jignesh Mevani faces complaint for tweeting photoshopped image

Acting on the complaint filed by 45-year-old Shefali Vaidya, officers of the Paud police station conducted an inquiry and registered the complaint against the person who handles Mevani's twitter account



Almost five months after facing an FIR for making provocative speeches at Shaniwarwada, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani once again finds himself in the middle of a controversy. A female columnist filed a criminal complaint against him after he posted a photoshopped picture of her along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Acting on the complaint filed by 45-year-old Shefali Vaidya, officers of the Paud police station conducted an inquiry and registered the complaint against the person who handles Mevani's twitter account.

According to the police, on May 28 Mevani tweeted the picture and drew a parallel with an image from the 2012 film 'Oh My God'. On realising that the picture had been cropped, Mevani removed it from his account and tweeted an apology on May 30. His tweet says, "I am told that this is a photoshopped image. Apologies for posting it without verification. Deleting my previous tweet now and will be careful in future. We all should be careful about this and whenever we get to know that it's fabricated we should delete it."

P Khande, API, said, "A complaint has been registered against the person who handles Mevani's twitter account and not against him. We are probing the case as the complaint was initially filed against the MLA."

