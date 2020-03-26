Malegaon hospital staff stop work after AIMIM MLA assaults surgeon

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the entire staff of Malegaon General Hospital stopped work on Wednesday night after Malegaon Central MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) allegedly manhandled the staff and abused a civil surgeon inside his cabin.

The MLA had rushed to the hospital with over 20 of his supporters and questioned why an offender was still under treatment at the hospital.

The Malegaon General Hospital in a police complaint alleged that a group of people led by AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail abused and threatened civil surgeon Dr Kishor Dange and also manhandled one of the staff around 7.30pm. The MLA was enraged as to why an offender, who had attacked his supporter was kept the in hospital for treatment. Dr Dange tried to pacify the MLA and his associates but the staff was attacked and Dr Dange was abused by the mob.

In a video clip which shows staff being attacked, the MLA is seen abusing the doctor, whereas Dr Dange is trying to calm the mob asking them to not attack staff. After the incident, the staff at the hospital protested and demanded action against the MLA and his supporters. After senior officers intervened, the protest was called off.

An FIR has not been registered yet, and doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if action is not taken.

