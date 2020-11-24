MLAs take oath as Bihar Assembly session begins

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (centre) with Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad (right) and Renu Devi (left) at the Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session, in Patna, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The newly-elected MLAs of the Bihar Assembly took oath on Monday as the first day of the five-day Bihar Assembly session began amid strict COVID-19 protocols. The session will end on November 27. Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly, Jitan Ram Manjhi, administered the oath to the newly-elected MLAs. Manjhi said the swearing-in of the newly-elected MLAs would continue till November 24.

The two Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were the first to take the oath. It is for the first time that two deputy CMs have been appointed in the state. Before the proceedings of the 17th Bihar Assembly began, the opposition Congress and the Left raised slogans on various issues like demanding justice for the young girl who was molested and killed in Vaishali. The opposition also attacked the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government on farmers' issues.

'Draft of oath should have Bharat'

A controversy erupted on the floor of the Bihar Assembly on Monday when a legislator from AIMIM insisted that the draft for the oath in Urdu should have "Bharat", as it is in the Constitution, instead of the seemingly eclectic "Hindustan". The demand was made by Akhtarul Iman, state president of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM no sooner than he rose to take oath in Urdu.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever