MM Kalburgi murder case: SIT files chargesheet against 6 accused

national

Unknown assailants shot Kalburgi at his house in Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad on August 30, 2015

The picture has been used for representational purposes only

A Special Investigation Team filed a charge sheet on Saturday against six accused in the conspiracy and murder of scholar MM Kalburgi. SIT chief in a press statement said, "The charge sheet was filed under sections 120(B), 302, 449, 109, 201 r/w 35 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25(1A), 25(1B) and 27(1) of the Indian Arms Act."

"Building on the evidence collected by the CID, the SIT continued the investigation and collected further evidence. Based on eyewitness statements, expert opinions and other pieces of evidence collected, the SIT has filed a charge sheet against Amol Kale, Ganesh Miskin, Praveen Prakash Chatur, Vasudev Bhagavan Suryavamshi, Sharad Kalaskar and Amith Ramchandra Baddi" it said.

Unknown assailants shot Kalburgi at his house in Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad on August 30, 2015. His daughter Roopadarshi Kinagi filed a complaint according to which, a case was registered under Sections 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of Indian Arms Act at Vidyagiri Police station. An investigation was then taken up.

"On August 31, 2015, the case was entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. The CID officers painstakingly collected several vital pieces of evidence, examined hundreds of witnesses and interrogated several suspects. The CID officers also established the motive for the assassination" the SIT statement said.

The apex court had ordered an investigation on February 26, 2019, which was to be handed over to the SIT that was formed to investigate the murder of Gauri Lankesh. The SIT took over the investigation on March 2, 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies