MMK leader requests Madras HC not to initiate contempt proceedings against actor Surya

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H.Jawahirullah on Monday requested the Madras High Court not to take contempt of court action against actor Surya as it would impact freedom of expression.

In a statement issued here, Jawahirullah said a judge has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court A.P. Sahi seeking contempt of court action against actor Surya for his comments.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader #MHJawahirullah on Monday requested the #MadrasHighCourt not to take contempt of court action against actor #Surya as it would impact freedom of expression.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/vgQGL8xtTb — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 14, 2020

Pointing out the virtual hearing of the cases by the courts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Surya had wondered if it was right on the part of judges to order students to write the NEET exams, Jawahirullah said.

Jawahirullah said if Surya's views are taken as contempt of court, it goes against the freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.

He said the MMK requests the Chief Justice not to take action against Surya.

In a letter to Chief Justice Sahi, objecting to the actor's statement, Justice S.M.Subramaniam said in his view, Surya's statement amounts to contempt of court as the judiciary has been criticised and the integrity and devotion of the judges as well as judicial system have been undermined, warranting initiation of contempt of court proceedings.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever