MMRDA announces winners of STAMP challenge

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in association with World Resources Institute (WRI) India, Ross Center, on Thursday, announced three winners of the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) 2019 challenge. Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev, along with the jury of government and private sector organisations, chose Orbo.ai, MyByk, and AllMiles as the winners from 14 shortlisted teams in the last-mile and crowd management solutions to commuters of the Mumbai Metro. In addition to the winners, other STAMP cohort teams will get an opportunity to pilot their solutions at Mumbai Metro stations.

According to a press release issued by media, STAMP received a total of 80 applications out of which 28 teams were chosen to face the interim jury. Of the 28 teams, 14 shortlisted teams made it to a two-day intensive boot camp session to engage with WRI India's domain experts and mentors from partner organisations.

"The teams received support on legal, technical, and business development aspects of mobility solutions to refine and customize their solutions for Mumbai. The selection process ended with the pitch day and multiple meetings with MMRDA and Mumbai Metro One Private Limited which saw the teams put forth their final proposals", stated the press release.

The winning solutions were chosen to address two areas of intervention: a faster platform to platform transfers using AI-powered, camera or sensor-based technology for crowd management along with optimized passenger dispersion outside stations and improved first and last-mile connectivity to and from stations.

Appreciating the initiative, Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev, said, "Some great talents and interesting solutions were discovered through the STAMP initiative. When these measures are implemented and replicated in reality, I am sure it will enhance the travel experience for the commuters of the Mumbai Metro Network. We are now one step closer to #MumbaiInMinutes."

It may be noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has partnered with World Resources Institute (WRI) India and Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd. (MMOPL), Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS), Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVCL), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) to improve crowd management and last-mile connectivity to Mumbai Metro.

The main objective of the STAMP initiative is to document and develop strategies in crowd management, last-mile solutions for existing and upcoming metro projects in Mumbai to make commute accessible and safe.

