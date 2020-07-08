MMRDA approves raising height of Ambedkar statue in Dadar, other proposals

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) held its 149th meeting on Tuesday in which many important decisions were taken. One of the important decision was the approval for developing a funicular railway on public-private partnership (PPP) basis at Matheran.

State Urban Development Minister and MMRDA chairman, Eknath Shinde, chaired the meeting through video conferencing. Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev made the opening remarks and conducted the initial presentation. "A revised administrative approval was granted for increasing the height of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at his memorial to be built at Indu Mill in Dadar," read the press release issued by MMRDA.

The other important decision was that permission will be granted to private developers for directly linking their construction projects/development works near Metro stations to these stations. Approval for the changes to the urban ropeway projects proposed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was also given.

Administrative approvals for implementing the integrated multi-modal connectivity projects for Metro 2-A and 7 were also given, along with revised administrative approvals for integrated ticketing project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Approval was also given to the increase in project costs for the proposed flyover at Shilphata and Kalyan Phata and constructing an underpass at Kalyan Phata.



The MMRDA meeting was held through video conferencing

"Approvals to establish a fire brigade service for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation was given up to Rs 50.981 crore for building five barrages in the Surya river and for incidental works thereto," stated the release.

Other decisions taken included in-principle approvals for the redevelopment of a building in the E-block of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), approvals for an agency to be appointed for the development of recreational space, RG-6, RG-19, RG-23 and tekdi in the G block of BKC on a design, finance, build, operate and transfer (DFBOT) basis. "Approvals for implementing work on a 550 metre hanging pedestrian bridge between City Park, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the Maharashtra Nature Park." read the release.

Other important approvals

Approval was given to grant an extra land parcel to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd next to the existing C-50 plot allocated to it in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Consent was given for purchasing Ms Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd's land.

Net Present Value (NPA) will be paid for forest land required to develop the Kalu water supply project located in the eastern sub-region of the MMR area at Murbad in Thane district for supplying water to local self-government bodies. Approval was also given for inviting bids to allocate land for developing a hospital and school in the Wadala notified area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news