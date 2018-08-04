MMRDA commissioner asks Metro One authorities to convert its four-car rakes into six-car ones

national

On June 30, mid-day had highlighted this issue in a front-page report, stating that besides the trains being overcrowded, there were serpentine queues at its scanner machines.

You finally might get some breathing room onboard the Metro. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken cognisance of overcrowding on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro and asked Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to convert its four-car trains into six-car ones. "I have asked the MMOPL to convert its trains into six-car ones to increase capacity," MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev told mid-day.

Dr Kirit Somaiya, MP from north-east Mumbai, had taken cognisance of mid-day's report and shot off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also MMRDA chairman. "The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro is now overcrowded with 4 lakh passengers every day, and it is the only route connecting Central and Western Railway, saving one hour for commuters. There has been an increase in [the] number of passengers by 14 per cent in the last four years ...it [needs] extra coaches, besides more trains," he'd written.

Zip, zap, zoom

Opened on June 8, 2014, the 11.4-km Mumbai Metro One has witnessed immense growth. The corridor that provides connectivity between western and eastern Mumbai was awarded to MMOPL for a concession period of 35 years. The corridor has 12 stations and has reduced travelling time from 90 minutes to 21.

