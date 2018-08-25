MMRDA drops its tree-chopping plan for Thane road project

national

About 2 km of the road falls in the buffer zone of Tungareshwar and Tansa wildlife sanctuaries

With environmentalists opposing the chopping of over 3,000 trees to widen the road between Shirshad and Ambad areas close to the Tungareshwar and Tansa wildlife sanctuaries for years, MMRDA has finally decided to drop the plan.

Sources said MMRDA had plans to cut 3,027 full-grown trees along the 20-km stretch in the Bhiwandi-Vasai taluka of Thane district to convert the two-lane road into a four-lane one. In 2013, NGO Vanashakti had approached HC and filed a PIL against the plan to axe the trees, saying the open space on both sides of the road should be used for the widening project.

It also highlighted threats the project poses to the wildlife. Taking serious note of this, HC, in 2014, had imposed a stay on felling of the trees. Stalin D, environmentalist and petitioner in the case, said, "This is a classic example of how planning authorities disregard the need to protect the environment and needlessly cut trees. If some more money is spent, it's possible to develop and conserve simultaneously. Apart from the judiciary, we are thankful to MMRDA for accepting that the project was ill-conceived."

