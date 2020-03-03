MMRDA initiates last-mile connectivity for Metro Lines 2A and 7

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hosted many private developers at a workshop on last-mile connectivity for Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 which was held on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised to obtain feedback, ideas, queries, and suggestions on providing connectivity and also decide on design, construction, O & M arrangement, terms and conditions, and other modalities. Metro Line 2A and Line 7 are in the advanced stage of completion and both these lines are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

Similar workshops would be organised in the future for other Metro lines as and when they near completion status.

RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said direct access to malls and commercial complexes would be beneficial for people as well as developers. "This will be a two-way communication as a connection to a mall or commercial complex is always better than them coming down on roads. The point is to ensure the convenience of commuters. It is for the betterment of the city that these public facilities are being made. The idea is to decongest the city by first and last-mile connectivity" he added.

The Authority has also initiated multi-modal integration (MMI) for the metro lines in order to improve overall access to metro stations. Tenders have been floated on January 30, 2020 to appoint contractors for implementation of MMI plans along the two corridors in four different packages and project management consultancy in two packages.

For implementation of the plans, Package 1 and 2 would include 8 stations each at a tender cost of Rs 82.55 crore and Rs 98.15 crore respectively whereas Package 3 and 4 include seven stations each at a tender cost of Rs 91.04 crore and Rs 85.12 crore respectively. As far as project management consultancy is concerned, the two packages would be for 15 stations each.

As the Metro corridors pass through densely urbanised areas and the Metro stations are generally located in close proximity to residential and commercial development areas, there is an opportunity to provide last-mile connectivity from Metro stations to neighbouring areas which will help decongest roads.

The Mumbai Metro master plan is prepared with an objective to improve the traffic and transportation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and to provide a metro system within one km reach. MMRDA has planned a metro network of 14 lines of more than 337 km with more than 225 stations. A significant length of the network will be operational in the next three to four years.

