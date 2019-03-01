MMRDA presents Rs.16,909 crore budget for Mumbai; announce major projects

national

In a press release issued to the media it has been stated that the budget has showcased a great deal of balance in its allocation, for, while it provides for major infrastructure projects it also pays tribute to the popular leaders like Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bal Thackeray inasmuch as it allocates an amount of Rs.210/- crore for their Memorials. The Ambedkar Memorial is coming up at Indu Mills Compound at Dadar and the Thackeray Memorial is also coming up at Mayor’s Bungalow in Dadar. The two Memorials will prove inspirational for sure.

The 10 Metro projects have received Rs.7,486.50/- crore including Rs.100/- crore for the Metro Bhavan. The 10 Metro lines include Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 (Rs.98-cr), Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A (Rs.1,895-cr), DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B (Rs.519.60-cr), Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 (Rs.650-cr), Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro-4 (Rs.1,337-cr), Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 (Rs.150-cr), Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro-6 (Rs.800-cr), Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 (Rs.1,921-cr), Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk Metro-10 (Rs.5-cr), Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 (Rs.5-cr) and Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 (Rs.5-cr).

“The intent is simple and focus positive. If the Metro is compelling for better future, following the principles of great leaders is compulsory”, said Chief Minister Mr.Devendra Fadnavis. “While infrastructure is the need of the hour, Memorials will keep us rooted to our illustrious history. We will only achieve “total development” with past, present, future and environment hand in hand and will attain it sooner than later”, concluded CM Fadnavis.

Metro Bhavan at Aarey

The Authority has also decided to allocate Rs.100/- crore for the Metro Bhavan that is slated to come up at Aarey. It will provide facilities such as Training Academy, Metro Operational Control Centre, Offices, Cafeteria along with 7 residential floors. The Metro Operational Control Centre in this Metro Bhavan will monitor and control all 13 Metro corridors in the city as also the metropolitan region.

MTHL and Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor are the two other big ticket infra projects that have been allocated big chunks of funds – Rs.3,000-cr for MTHL and Rs.2,250-cr for the Multi-Modal Corridor. This two environment friendly projects are expected to save time and fuel for those approaching Mumbai and are going out of Mumbai.

The Budget has spared Rs.704.20 crore for the Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme which will help provide ample water to the 20 lakh residents of the Mira-Bhahayender and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations through 88-km long pipeline starting from Suryanagar. The 403 MLD Surya water supply scheme will provide about 218 MLD of water to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and about 185 MLD of water to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation daily. This is one such unique water supply system which will use gravity to reach water to its destination saving electricity and related costs.

Rs 150 crore for Monorail Phase II

The Authority has prioritized many projects – the very crucial being the Monorail Phase-2. The 11.28-km long second phase of Monorail from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk has been allocated a provision of Rs.150/- crore which is expected to roll soon.

Besides the Monorail, the other projects are Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (Rs.800/- crore including land acquisition), Mumbai Urban Transport Project (Rs.500.10/- crore), development of road network outside the metropolitan region (Rs.143/- crore), extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road up to Vakola and construction of elevated road from BKC to Western Express Highway (Rs.100/- crore), elevated road at Chheda Nagar (Rs.75/- crore) and infrastructure development inside the Kalina University Campus (Rs.54/- crore).

R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, appeared very pleased with the budgetary provision made as he quipped, “More importantly, the decisions are not only city-centric, they offer overall care. Metro, Metro Bhavan, road network, water supply, Memorials all are afforded the required attention. May I term this one of the most fruitful meetings I have been part of?” concluded Rajeev.

