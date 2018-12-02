MMRDA received bids for tenders to provide Lifts and Escalators Metro-7 corridor

national

Each station will be provided with a minimum of 4 lifts and 6 escalators for the convenience of the commuters

Representational Image

In what can be termed as an important development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) received lowest financial bids for tenders to provide Lifts and Escalators at 13 stations on the Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor.

According to officials, each station will be provided with a minimum of 4 lifts and 6 escalators for the convenience of the commuters. The lowest bid for Lifts has been received at 41.8% lower than the estimated provision in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Likewise, rates received for Escalators are 33.5% lower than the DPR estimates. While the lowest bid for Lifts is from the consortium of M/s.Cranes/IFE, M/s.Johnson has submitted lowest bids for Escalators.

“I think the aggressive market competition could be the reason for lowest bids. The rates received for all the three system works are lowest in the country as far as Metros are concerned. The lifts and escalators will help senior citizens/specially abled and unwell commuters”, said R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, describing the reason for lowest bids and the benefits the commuters will enjoy.

In the press release issued to the media, it is has been stated that MMRDA has adopted latest technologies which will not only provide reliable, robust and energy friendly lifts/escalators but will also have state-of-the-art features such as Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) drive, regenerative braking, remote diagnostic of faults etc. The lifts and escalators will also use technologies to save energy. The escalators shall be of‘ Heavy Duty application’ with energy efficient, reversible type and capable of operating safely, smoothly and continuously for not less than 20 hours a day and seven days a week. The escalators will also help in the faster evacuation of commuters in case of emergency thereby making Metro stations compliant of safety standards promoted by National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA).

In addition, MMRDA also opened bids for the work of ‘Automatic Fare Collection’ (AFC) system for all 52 stations on Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A, DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B and Andheri (East) to Dahisar Metro-7 corridors. The rates for AFC received are 32.9% lower than the DPR provisions. The lowest bid received is from the consortium of M/s. Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Bangalore and AEP Ticketing Solution S.R.L., Italy.

MMRDA plans to provide AFC system along with modern Ticket Operating Machine (TOM), Ticket Vending Machine (TVM), Excess Fare Office (EFO) etc. at its all Metro stations. Special features of the AFC system are QR coded tickets, flap gates, compatibility for open loop system working environment, working of a system in a stand-alone mode for seven days with communication failure etc. As many as 611 entries/exit gates, 356 ticket office machines and 328 ticket vending machines will be provided based on contactless smart card ISO 14443.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates