MMRDA resumes monorail services on Wadala-Chembur corridor

"It's good, Mono is running again. I am waiting for the second phase to start ", said an early morning commuter who boarded the Monorail at Chembur and works in Mahalaxmi

Finally the monorail services on the Phase one corridor between Wadala to Chembur which were shut since last eight to nine months were started by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday.

At 6 am on Saturday , the monorail was flagged of from Wadala by Dilip Kawathkar, Deputy Metropolitan Commissioner (Administration), MMRDA. "More Mumbaikars will use Monorail once it is commissioned fully up to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in February next year", said Kawathkar as he saw another Monorail crossing by to reach Wadala.

The Monorail, today, began operations simultaneously, from Wadala and Chembur at 6 am. With 15-minute frequency the Monorail will make 130 trips every day. While the last Monorail from Wadala will depart at 9.53 pm the last Monorail from Chembur will depart at 10.08 pm.

Mumbai Monorail has been out of service since November 9,201 after a fire gutted two of its coaches. Launched in 2014, it was India's very first monorail. Since then, however, it has been plagued with disruptions, accidents and maintenance issues.

