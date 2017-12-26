MMRDA to increase traffic wardens deployed between Dahisar and Andheri East

MMRDA plans to increase number of traffic wardens deployed between Dahisar and Andheri East

Motorists travelling along the Dahisar-Andheri East route, which has been witnessing severe traffic snarls due to the ongoing Metro line 7 construction, can breathe easy. In order to help motorists avoid the daily inconvenience, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to increase the number of traffic wardens and supervisors managing vehicular movement in that area.



Motorists along this route waste a minimum of an hour every day in the traffic snarls on the Western Urban Road. File pic

Over the past several weeks, locals and motorists along the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro corridor have been complaining to the authorities about the traffic mess that greets them every day, especially during the morning and evening peak hours. A regular motorist along the route, said, "Traffic wardens are present along the route and there are barricades and signage everywhere, informing people about that Metro construction is underway, but that doesn’t help solve our problem."

According to sources, motorists along this route waste a minimum of an hour every day in the traffic snarls across the Western Urban Road.

Speaking to mid-day, MMRDA joint project director Dilip Kawathkar said, "We don’t want motorists using the Western Urban Road to face traffic issues due to the ongoing Metro work in that area. So, we have invited tenders for the appointment of agencies to deploy more traffic wardens and supervisors along Metro line 7."

Incidentally, in September 2016, mid-day had reported about MMRDA’s plans to spend Rs 5 crore to install an able traffic management system -- including signage, reflectors, barricades and information boards -- along the Western Urban Road and Link Road. The move was in anticipation of the congestion that was expected to happen when construction for the Dahisar to Andheri East Metro line and Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro corridor got underway. However, it seems little has been done on that front.

The MMRDA had also said that it would be spend over Rs 20 crore on traffic management along both the under-construction metro corridors. Kawa­thkar confirmed that a significant portion of that Rs 20 crore amount has been spent on the installation of signage, barricades and also traffic wardens at many locations.

