MMRDA's new boss vows to protect green while developing city

Rajeev was appointed as metropolitan commissioner on Wednesday, after U P S Madan was handed over the charge of state additional chief secretary (finance)



R A Rajeev

Senior IAS officer of the 1987 batch, R A Rajeev, has taken charge as the commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and promised that the Authority will strike a balance between development and environment, saying environment is close to his heart.

Rajeev was appointed as metropolitan commissioner on Wednesday, after U P S Madan was handed over the charge of state additional chief secretary (finance). Rajeev earlier worked as the principal secretary of the state Finance Department (Expenditure), and also held a senior position in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

He said he considers his new posting the biggest challenge of his career. "This probably is the first time that the government is supporting infrastructure development wholeheartedly with so many projects slated," he added.

"The city has missed out on many projects for long; so, we will complete as many as we can. Environmental issues are there, but while implementing a project, we will maintain a balance... MMRDA will ensure that there is minimum noise pollution and inconvenience to people." The new chief said, "Environment and development must go hand in hand. We should keep in mind that most of the projects are to develop the city, which is the need of the hour, and also protect the environment.

"All projects will be my priority, as all are required. My focus will be on completing them as per schedule and reducing delays and cost overruns." Rajeev said he will ensure coordination with all government agencies to minimise noise and air pollution and inconvenience to citizens.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates